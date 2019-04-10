Top 20 Cities for LGBTQ Retirement in 2019

Buffalo has been named among the best cities in America or LGBTQ-friendly retirement in a 2019 nationwide report. Senioradvice.com points to Buffalo’s lakefront, over 60 gold courses to choose from, and its natural settings as big factors. But it also noted that the city ranked high in categories such as LGBTQ population percentage (according to the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index), a large number of gay-friendly senior communities and senior living options, a growing senior population, local and state legislation protecting the LGBTQ community, LGBTQ services, and cost of living for the area.
New York State has one of the oldest populations in the nation — 3.7 million people age 60 and over — after California, Florida and Texas. According to Census data, the senior population in Buffalo is slightly over 12 percent and a LGBTQ population of just under 4 percent.
“The third annual ranking was determined using our proprietary data-driven algorithm called SeniorScore™, which evaluates over 100 variables across four broad categories to select the most retirement-friendly locations in America. We also considered a number of metrics that are of specific interest to members of the LGBTQ community, such as the percentage of LGBTQ population in the area, the city’s score according to the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index, LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce presence, the number of gay-friendly senior communities, local and state legislation protecting the LGBTQ community, cost of living for the area, and more.”