Thin Man Brewery’s 2019 Summer Solstice Street Festival

Ever since Thin Man has come onto the Elmwood Avenue scene, it has helped to amp up the energy of the street via its live music taproom shows, parties, and festivals. These events have come to be a staple of the Buffalo music and beer scene. One of the highly anticipated events that Thin Man puts on is the annual Summer Solstice Street Festival.
Festival organizer Josh Mullin, who also happens to be a revered local musician, noted that the event just keeps getting bigger and bigger. “The first year we had 1500 people,” said Mullin. “Then, last year we had around 3700. This year’s going to be even bigger and better.”
I asked Mullin what he thought the key to the festival’s growing success was, and he told me that it was the quality of the live music. “These are the best bands from our taproom shows. These are my favorite local bands. I love giving them a showcase stage of this magnitude, where they can shine in an incredible outdoor festival atmosphere. This year, Funktional Flow will be the headliner, with Witty Tarbox as the main support. This is some very cool stuff.”
The 2019 Summer Solstice Street Festival will take place on Saturday, June 15. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 2 at 11am. This year’s festival includes the following bands:
- Funktional Flow
- Witty Tarbox
- RADARADA
- Humble Braggers
- Leroy Townes
- The CPX
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy
- Pine Fever
- The Alison Pipitone Band
- PA Line
- 12/8 Path Band
Along with live music, there will also be plenty of food and drink, indoors and out. A DJ afterparty will take place indoors after the street festival wraps up
“Both bars inside will be open for full beer, wine, and cocktail service, as well as a beer stand outdoors for quick access,” said Mullin. “Chef Chris Logan will be cranking out your favorite Thin Man menu items, Allen Burger Venture will be on hand making your favorite burgers, and more vendors will be announced as we get closer to the event.”
Thin Man Brewery’s Third Anniversary Summer Solstice Street Festival
Saturday, June 15, 2018
Noon – 10 pm
Thin Man | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY
Elmwood Avenue will be closed off between Utica Street and Hodge Avenue
All attendees must be 21 and over
TICKETS available on EVENTBRITE (click here to order):
General Admission:
$20 advance / $25 day-of
- Entrance to the festival
- One commemorative Thin Man event can glass
- Your first beer fill
- *NEW* One can to-go of our commemorative festival fruited sour
VIP:
$30 adv. / $35 day-of
- Entrance to the festival
- One commemorative Thin Man event can glass
- Your first beer fill
- An event t-shirt (size of your choosing)
- Second-floor access during the festival – which includes the second bar and additional bathrooms
- *NEW* One can to-go of our commemorative festival fruited sour
Executive VIP (Only 100 available):
$100
- Entrance to the Festival
- One commemorative Thin Man event can glass
- An event t-shirt
- *NEW* One can to-go of our commemorative festival fruited sour
- Access to the entire festival and facility, specifically the second-floor outdoor patio overlooking the event.
- Full open bar all day at any of the bars (with the outdoor patio bar dedicated to exec vip only)
- Food throughout the day from any of the vendors and stands
- Cask tappings
- Exclusive bottle pours