Did you know that there are osprey in Buffalo? You do now, because there is now an Osprey Cam at Tifft Nature Preserve, so that you can get your osprey fix any time that you want.

For years, there were no osprey in Buffalo, due to a number of reasons including the thinning of their egg shells due to pesticides. Starting in the 50’s and lasting into the 70s, the osprey population was decimated, and is only now seeing any sort of comeback. In fact, the osprey first returned to WNY in 2011, and in 2017 the first pair produced three fledglings, according to those at Tifft Nature Preserve.

Now the Tifft Ospreys have built a new nest on a platform overlooking Lake Kirsty, which means that more eggs and fledglings are sure to come. While it’s easy to get up and close to the action, using the Osprey Cam, visitors to the nature preserve are asked to keep their distance, so as not to bother the birds during the mating season.

#TifftOspreyWatch

Photos courtesy Tifft Nature Preserve

The Tifft Nature Preserve Osprey Cam is brought to you by the generosity of the East Hill Foundation.