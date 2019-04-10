The Rise of Queen City Kings Drag

Buffalo’s drag scene is on the rise, and this time it’s the Kings that are taking the lead. Heading up the new exploratory effort is Queen City Kings Drag co-organizer and performer Mystere Caufield, who is setting up a series of informational meetings, in order to garner support and enthusiasm for the drag group.
“Queen City Kings Drag is an LGBTQ performance based group looking to grow a supportive community in Drag Kings and performance art,” said Caufield. “Performances include but are not limited to male impersonation, singing, lip syncing, theatrical skits, poetry, comedy and burlesque. Queen City Kings Drag welcomes people of all shapes, sizes, any ethnicity, and orientation and aims to be an open safe space for novice and seasoned performers to push beyond gender boundaries. No auditions or experience needed just a desire to learn and grow.”
There will be an informational meeting of the new Queen City Kings Drag group on Wednesday April 10, 7:30pm and Sunday April 14, 1pm. Both meetings will be held at the Spot Coffee 227 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.
