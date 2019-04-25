The Probables serving up the “folkgrass” hot this weekend at The Sportsmens Tavern.

When musician and singer/songwriter Steve Johnson comes to Buffalo, it’s sure to be a rocking “folkgrass” dance party. Over the past few months, the new lineup of his band The Probables, have thrilled capacity crowds at The Tralf and Iron Works (opening for Donna the Buffalo and The Town Pants respectively).

This Saturday night at The Sportsmens Tavern (326 Amherst Street), Steve and The Probables will headlining their own high-energy show starting at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10. 21+.

Many music lovers in Western New York became familiar with Johnson, as the lead singer and main songwriter for the popular jam band Big Leg Emma. The band’s sets at Town Ballroom, Nietzsche’s, Club Infinity and other venues earned themselves many fans and accolades in Buffalo.

After Big Leg Emma went on hiatus in 2015, Johnson picked up the pieces and created The Probables in March 2016. When writing material for the band, he stayed true to his rock, folk and bluegrass influences. An EP, full-length album and a few band member changes later, The Probables are hitting on all cylinders, as evident by their recent Buffalo shows. The addition of Adam McKillip – an already accomplished singer and multi-instrumentalist from Erie, PA – has added an extra boost to the band’s sound and power. The lineup changes came at the perfect time, as the band has already spent time in the studio recording new songs for a future release.

If you want an evening of dancing, smiles and a little bit of hootin’ & hollerin’, then head to The Sportsmens Tavern this Saturday night.

Photographer: Cynde Johnson/Cynde B Photography