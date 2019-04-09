The Glam Vamps bring a taste of Hollywood to Milkie’s

The Glam Vamps are back at it again. This time, they’re lighting up the stage with some fun-loving Hollywood inspired routines. This is your chance to see Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Eartha Kitt, Rita Hayworth, and Mae West, in slapstick comedy sketches, acting bits and skits, and singular sensational singing routines. The Glam Vamps continue to impress, by filling a burlesque void in a city that was once filled to the brim with these types of bawdy shows.
“For this show we really wanted to do something different than we’ve ever done,” said dancer and promoter Vanessa Oswald, aka SugaTush. “We’re integrating more skits, more slapstick, acting, and singing. The majority of the entertainment will definitely be dancing, but with more comedy and theatre mixed in.”
If you think all of these Hollywood starlets will be going it alone, don’t worry – they have some amazing Hollywood hunks to accompany them on stage thanks to emcee Flesh Gordon who will be portraying the likes of Hugh Hefner, James Dean, and Fred Astaire.
For those who have been reminiscing the days of old, when performers could actually entertain and enthrall the audiences, it’s time to take a step back in time with The Glam Vamps.
Burlesque Dancers:
- SugaTush
- Sapphire SeaQueen
- Fiona Fatale
- Kerry Fey
- Fifi Laflea
- Cat Sinclair
The Glam Vamps Do Hollywood
Saturday, April 27, 2019
9 PM – 2 AM
Doors are at 9 pm
Show starts at 10 pm
Admission is $5
Milkie’s on Elmwood | 522 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222
Photos by Christopher Ronald Shipman- Legacy Photography