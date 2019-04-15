The Felice Brothers to Release First Album in Three Years, Playing The 9th Ward

After three years, the wait for a new album by Upstate NY folk band The Felice Brothers is over. The band will be releasing their album, Undress, on May 3rd. Before the album drops, concert goers can look forward to catching the group live at The 9th Ward in Buffalo on April 29th. This date is the third in a nearly three-month tour that will find the band in 34 different cities including stops in Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The show in Buffalo begins at 8pm with tickets running from $22 pre-sale to $25 day of show.
This is the first album by the quartet to feature the new lineup consisting of Ian and James Felice along with drummer Will Lawrence and the newest member, Jesske Hume.
A recently released single shares the album’s title, and boasts a politically charged narrative that sets the stage for the upcoming release.
“Many of the songs on the new album are motivated by a shift from private to public concerns,” says songwriter Ian Felice. “It isn’t hard to find worthwhile things to write about these days, there are a lot of storms blooming on the horizon and a lot of chaos that permeates our lives. The hard part is finding simple and direct ways to address them.”
Prior to the album, The Felice Brothers served as the backing band for Conor Oberst’s 2017 release Salutations and the subsequent tour.
The Felice Brothers – Live Show
April 29, 2019
Doors 7:00 PM | Show 8:00 PM
The 9th Ward @ Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY