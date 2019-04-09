If you’re thinking that Dyngus Day couldn’t get any more fun, you’re wrong. In 2019, the Dyngus Day committee will be introducing The Dyngus Day Dash Pussy Willow Relay. On Dyngus Day morning, teams of two will gather at Houghton Park in Kaisertown to participate in the all ages relay, but instead of a baton, the runners will be handing off… you guessed it – pussy willow branches. Altogether, this is a mile run, which means that it’s going to be a lot more fun than it is exerting.
Post race festivities will ensue, with a good old fashioned weenie roast courtesy of Redlinski meats. As participants enjoy the meal, the race results will be tabulated by WNY Finish Line Services and Timing (all co-ed, with combined age groups).
The thirteenth annual Dyngus Day Buffalo Festival will hit the ground running this year literally.
Cory Reichle, president of Kaisertown Friends Association says “This is exactly the kind of energy we are trying to attract to our area. Not only do we get to expose people to one of the most unique urban areas of the city and all that we have to offer, but we get to start off Dyngus Day Buffalo, one of the coolest annual festivals in town with a great family friendly activity that celebrates the arrival of spring as only Western New Yorkers know how to do.”
Dyngus Day is Monday, April 22, 2019 | 10am
In addition to the weenie roast and awards ceremony all runners will receive a commemorative t-shirt with their registration. To register participants can visit www.dyngusday.com.