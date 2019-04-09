It’s sad to say, but there will never be another music venue like The Continental. While it’s a crying shame that the notorious club has been razed to the ground, there is one consoling thing to keep in mind – due to the vast number of devoted fans, the legacy of The Continental lives on to this day, in the form of an annual reunion.
Every year, fans get together to reminisce about the good old days, when their favorite new wave and punk hang out was firing on all cylinders. It was a great place to catch a show, and an even greater place to dance. Whether you were there to see Electroman, The Fems, or The Misfits playing downstairs on stage, or just wanted to dance alone in front of the wall of mirrors upstairs, the scene was always what you made of it with no pretensions.
“It was groundbreaking – Buffalo had never had a scene like that before. Punks, bikers, trans, gay, rock and rollers, jocks they came and checked it out,” said Scott O’Connor, who was the first bouncer at The Continental. “It actually was pretty cool like that – anybody could come in as long as they behaved. If they misbehaved… I tried to be nice, but that didn’t always work. It was only on occasion that things got unruly.”
If you were one of The Continental fans who just kept coming back for more, but now there’s a void in your live that nothing but a band such as Richard Hell and The Voidoids can fill, then you must attend The Continental Reunion 2019.
The Continental Reunion 2019
Saturday, April 20, 2019
8 PM
21+
Town Ballroom | 681 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203