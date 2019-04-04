Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Connector: What’s next at the Richardson Olmsted Campus?

Not many people ever thought that they would see the day when the Richardson Administration Building would be brought back to life, let alone the rest of the complex. But today, we’ve seen that building, and annexes, restored into one of the premier architectural settings in all of Buffalo. Hotel Henry and The Resort Conference Center have become a symbol of this city’s rebirth.

At the same time, there’s a lot more to be done at the site, which is why a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30pm to 8:00 pm, to discuss the future of the remaining 10 historic buildings – 350,000 square feet!

At the meeting, the Master Plan will be presented, and progress on the Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center, and other developments, will be shared.

Since our last public meeting, we’ve been hard at work moving forward with the community’s ideas for the remaining 10 historic buildings on-campus. In August 2017, we put out a national call for development partners to work with us on future phases. Since then, we’ve been reviewing possibilities and getting ready to rehabilitate more of this iconic Buffalo landmark.” – ROC

This is another great opportunity to learn about the exciting future of this National Historic Landmark.

What’s next at the Richardson Olmsted Campus?

Date: Wednesday, April 10 at 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Location: Buffalo State College, Bugler Communication Center, Room 215
Parking: All Buffalo State College lots are available
Bikes: Bike racks are available nearby at the Buffalo State College E.H. Butler Library
Public Transit: #20, #32, and #101 buses

Photo courtesy Joe Cascio

