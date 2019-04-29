The 2019 Buffalo Bills Draft Class and Beyond

Round 3 – Pick 33: Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

Athletic tight-end and former walk-on

Beane said he saw a stark drop-off in TEs after Knox

More of a long-term project who could flourish with development

Round 5 – Pick 9: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

Led the Gators in tackles during his final season

Brings depth to the position

Round 6 – Pick 8: Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

Earned high praise from Miami’s defensive coordinator

Not necessarily a need for the Bills, but someone they saw as a late-round bargain

Round 7 – Pick 11: Darryl Johnson Jr., OLB, North Carolina A&T

Posted impressive stats after a breakout sophomore season

Brings good size at 6-6 253lbs

Round 7 – Pick 14: Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College

Will compete to be a blocking TE

Looking Ahead

Additions during free agency and the draft have helped the Bills to quietly overhaul their entire offensive line. There will be competition during camp, but there is no doubt that the group coming into camp brings more talent than that of last season – this should be an improved group. Ed Oliver projects to have an immediate impact on a defense that is returning several starters from last season. Limited roster turnover on this side of the ball should help a group that finished 2nd in team defense last season.

Despite adding several undrafted wide receivers, and in lieu of the free agent signings at the position, the Bills did not take a wide receiver during the draft. They had opportunities to do so, but chose to address other areas of need. The team still lacks a true number one receiver whom the team can develop and build around. Surely, the Patriots have managed without a true number one over the years, but Josh Allen is not Tom Brady. The receiving group is improved from a year ago, but it is certainly an area that many thought they would address through the draft. For those who contend that the game is primarily won in the trenches, the Bills have bolstered their lines on both sides of the ball.

Overall, Brandon Beane and company have done well to bring depth to each position group across the roster. When the team breaks for training camp, there will be many, highly contested battles at different position groups. This front office continues to prove unwavering in their vision to build a high-character group around their franchise quarterback. As it stands today, Josh Allen’s supporting cast is much better on paper than it was one year ago. Allen, who drew the ire of critics throughout his draft process, proved that he has potential during his rookie season – his mobility and arm strength are amongst the best in the league. For an organization that has failed to successfully address the quarterback position since the Jim Kelly era, the 2019 Buffalo Bills are putting the pieces in place that they believe will bring a winning franchise back to One Bills Drive.