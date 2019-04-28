Why wait for Halloween to roll around, to dress as your favorite superhero or villain? In a couple of weeks, you can get all suited up in your best cape and body armor, by attending the Superhero & Villain Bar Crawl, presented by GRT Gatsby LLC. The heroic, or villainous bar crawl – take your pick – will take place on Saturday, May 18 in Allentown.
Now that the latest Avengers movie is out, the world is abuzz with news of the film showings, the characters, and the explosive plot. While this is all well and good, sometimes it can be more fun to play out the parts than to watch others get all of the glory.
“We’ve crafted some heroic and devious drink specials to keep the night going, from 6 pm to whenever the bat signal lights up the sky.” – GRT Gatsby
Superhero & Villain Bar Crawl 2019
Saturday, May 18, 2019
6 PM
Allentown, Buffalo
Starting at 192 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201
This event is 21+
Photo by Nathan Dumlao