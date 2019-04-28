Superhero & Villain Bar Crawl 2019

one hour of dao yin lung shen yoga with kristin brandt. (description below)

everyone welcome to this ongoing event every sunday at noon. treat yourself to this beautiful class. come as you are.. all ages and levels welcome. we have mats if you don’t.

fee is by donation

suggested donation $5-$15

dao yin translates as “cultivating the chi”, lung shen as “dragon spirit” (like the serpentine energy of the kundalini.) this system evolved about 1650 AD. it is a chinese tradition evolved and practiced by taoist mystics to heal illness, process stress and slow the aging process. as with all forms of yoga, the rewards are many, including increased strength, flexibility, grace and endurance. all systems and organs are benefitted, including the muscular and skeletal systems, digestion, immune function, oxygen distribution and lymphatic flow. the endocrine system is also uniquely activated releasing hormones and endorphins into the body. dao yin has the intent of integration of mind, body and spirit. the focus on careful regulation of breath, deep states of relaxation, and specific postures and movements create well-being. regular practice can help you attain a balance of energy, which promotes the free flowing activity of the vital energy we call chi. dao yin opens the energy pathways so that the chi may flow unimpeded. it can be used for both healing and power in chinese medicine. ultimately with this combination of postures, breathing, movements and concentration, a resonant cord is struck with the spirit. this integration of the internal and external creates a more sensitive consciousness, a certain enlightened awareness, and an overall sense of well-being.