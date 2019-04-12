Stretch Pilates comes to Body Blocks Fitness

Stretching studios are the current fitness trend sweeping the country, but finding one in Downtown Buffalo might not be that easy. That’s why Larissa Mychaskiw, owner of Stretch Pilates in Cheektowaga, has teamed up with Bob Bateson of Body Blocks (496 Pearl Street), to bring the fitness sensation to the Theater District. After 15 years in business, Mychaskiw felt that the time was finally right to expand her offerings. She ended up choosing Body Blocks Fitness for a number of reasons: She lives downtown, and she works out at Body Blocks, so there was already a strong tie to the gym.
“I’ve always been a city girl!” said Mychaskiw. “My friends and social life have been downtown for over 25 yrs. Now it’s time to bring Buffalo my passion – Pilates and Stretching.”
While Stretch Pilates originally opened in Cheektowaga, Mychaskiw found that many of her clients were making the drive from the city to attend her classes. Therefore, she reached out to Bateson about opening a satellite location within Body Blocks Fitness, and Bateson loved the idea.
We’ve all heard of pilates by now, but Stretch Pilates is a little different. Stretch Pilates is exactly how it sounds – a mashup of pilates exercises and stretching.
“Stretch sessions are 30 minutes and use a combination of her Reformer Pilates Tables and manual stretching. What’s great about stretch is that it’s a great way to increase mobility and circulation and it can be done without having to change into any special clothing or getting all sweaty. This means that for most people they can easily fit it in before or after work, or even on their lunch break.” – Ron Brennan, a Stretch Pilates client
“I feel that people are really starting to recognize that preventative is care is no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” explained Mychaskiw. “Our clientele is 50% woman and 50% men, with age raging from 16 year old athletes to 80 plus year old men/woman who are looking for strength and balance leading to an overall better quality of life. Because we offer one-on-one sessions we can tailor-make the session to the individual. This time of year our snowbirds come back, including golfers. As we’re gearing up for the summer fun (golf, tennis, hiking, etc.) Manual Stretching will help prevent injury, and keep you strong in your activities.”
