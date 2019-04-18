Six-Story Building at 270 Michigan Avenue to be Redeveloped

A project that has been on Ellicott Development’s to-do list appears ready to proceed. On Monday the Planning Board will be reviewing Ellicott Development’s plans to convert 270 Michigan Avenue into office space and apartments.
Ellicott Development purchased the former Buffalo Envelope complex in 2003 and converted much of the space into the regional offices for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. The developer has talked about redeveloping the six-story building that is part of the complex at the corner of Michigan and Carroll Street several times over the years, most recently in late-2016 but those approvals expired.
From Ellicott’s new submittal to the City:
We propose to renovate the interior of the building into commercial office space on the first, second and third floors. 6 market-rate apartments will occupy the floors four through six. We are working in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service to restore the building’s exterior, including masonry repairs and replacing all windows with new, historically accurate units. In addition, a new storefront entrance is proposed on the south elevation, as shown on the enclosed elevations. Lastly, we propose the construction of a single level parking deck at the west end of the property resulting in the addition of 100 spaces to the property.
The six-story building is highly visible from the 190. It is also located kitty-corner to Ellicott’s recently-completed renovation of the three-story former Seneca Plumbing Co. building at 192 Seneca Street into commercial space and four apartments.
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060