Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Six-Story Building at 270 Michigan Avenue to be Redeveloped

0 Comments

A project that has been on Ellicott Development’s to-do list appears ready to proceed. On Monday the Planning Board will be reviewing Ellicott Development’s plans to convert 270 Michigan Avenue into office space and apartments.

Ellicott Development purchased the former Buffalo Envelope complex in 2003 and converted much of the space into the regional offices for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. The developer has talked about redeveloping the six-story building that is part of the complex at the corner of Michigan and Carroll Street several times over the years, most recently in late-2016 but those approvals expired.

From Ellicott’s new submittal to the City:

We propose to renovate the interior of the building into commercial office space on the first, second and third floors. 6 market-rate apartments will occupy the floors four through six. We are working in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service to restore the building’s exterior, including masonry repairs and replacing all windows with new, historically accurate units. In addition, a new storefront entrance is proposed on the south elevation, as shown on the enclosed elevations. Lastly, we propose the construction of a single level parking deck at the west end of the property resulting in the addition of 100 spaces to the property.

The six-story building is highly visible from the 190. It is also located kitty-corner to Ellicott’s recently-completed renovation of the three-story former Seneca Plumbing Co. building at 192 Seneca Street into commercial space and four apartments.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments