Significant Downtown Main Street Real Estate Portfolio for Sale

A significant real estate portfolio along the 500 Block of Main Street in Downtown Buffalo is now for sale. This is the commercial strip that has come back to life within the last five years, thanks to the opening of a number of bars, restaurants and cafés. There are great things happening in all directions, partially thanks to the owner of this amassed four-building portfolio, developer Roger Trettel.
It wasn’t that long ago that this 500 Block was a complete disaster. Trettel’s commitment to this section of Main Street has been nothing but stellar. But now Trettel is off to develop a new project in another part of town (more on that soon), and the 500 Block is on solid ground and ready for a new owner to take these four key buildings to the next level. Trettel, who typically tends to stay under the radar, is going to be rolling the proceeds from this significant sale into a new venture that he has already identified.
“I’m now looking to put proceeds from the sale into a Downtown Buffalo Opportunity Fund to do a larger rehab and infill projects in the neighborhood to further strengthen and help drive the down renaissance.”
The addresses on the market are:
- 515-517 Main Street
- 521 Main Street
- 523 Main Street
- 500 Washington Street
The total square footage is over 30,000 SF for the 4 buildings, which feature office incubators, street retail, gallery, office and live/work spaces, including the new new talk of the town – Misuta Chow’s. The portfolio is now on the market for $2,850,000.
