The Elmwood Village Association has announced that this year’s Porchfest will take place on Saturday, May 18th from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Elmwood Village. That means that homeowners with available porches, and bands looking to play on those porches, are currently reaching out to the Porchfest committee to get the ball rolling.
If you’re not familiar with Porchfest, the event has become a mainstay festival of the Elmwood Village, and showcases this city better than just about any other event out there. But it takes porches to make it happen! And bands that want to play on those porches! After enough bands (and musicians) sign up, they are assigned to the various porches, upon which time an online map is produced.
On the day of the big event, music lovers load up their backpacks with food and drinks and walk from house to house (as designated on the map), in search of some of the best music talent that Buffalo has to offer.
This event is not just for Elmwood Villagers. It’s for any music lover who wants to explore the West Side. It’s a super family friendly occasion, and is very bike-friendly as well.
Buffalo Porchfest was born on Buffalo Rising back in 2013, after a reader sent along a suggestion that this city would be perfect for such an event (see here). Since that time, the festival has grown into one of the more fun loving, inspirational showcase events that this city has to offer.
If you have a porch available, or you are a musician that wants to play, be sure to go to the Buffalo PorchFest website to sign up for this marvelous Buffalo porch-music showcase. Once everyone has signed up, a current map and schedule will be updated on the site.