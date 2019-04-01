Road Trip: 111 West 57th Street

Buffalo’s stamp on New York City’s “Billionaire’s Row” is stunning. Terra cotta from Boston Valley Terra Cotta is being installed on JDS Development Group and Spruce Capital Partners; residential tower at 111 West 57th Street. The 91 floor, 1,428-foot tower overlooks Central Park and features just 46 condominiums, all either full-floor residences or duplexes. An additional 14 units are being created inside the existing Steinway Building.
SHoP Architects designed the tower with a glass curtain wall on the north (Central Park views) and south sides of the building and a bronze and terracotta façade on the east and west. The building’s south elevation has a series of setbacks as it rises.
From SHoP:
With a total height of 1,428 feet, the residential tower at 111 West 57th Street is among the tallest buildings in New York City. As a prominent new local and regional landmark, it bears a special responsibility to contribute meaningfully and elegantly to the shared skyline. We achieved that goal by carefully shaping the tower’s profile, and by developing an innovative approach to using an authentic material from the golden age of the Manhattan skyscraper: terra-cotta.
Terra-cotta is one of the most beautiful and adaptable materials available to architects today. For 111 West 57th Street, blocks of sequentially varying profiles were modeled, extruded, glazed, and then stacked into an involuted pattern, like a softly breaking wave, that appears at once novel and familiar. Staggering those elements across the facade creates a distinctive moiré that changes dramatically when seen in different lights or from various distances.
Prices on the residential units start at $18 million and top at $57 million for a penthouse on the 72nd floor with four bedrooms, five baths, and 7,128 sq.ft. of living space. Sellout is expected to be $1.45 billion. Construction is expected to be finished by year’s end and the tower will join other luxury residential skyscrapers in the neighborhood including 432 Park Avenue, One57, Central Park Tower, and 220 Central Park South where a three-level penthouse recently went into contract for $246 million.
Boston Valley Terra Cotta is being used in new construction and restoration projects worldwide. Notable recent and current installations in New York City include the Woolworth Building, the Fitzroy, 10 Bond Street, One Vanderbilt, Brooklyn’s Dime Building, and 222 Central Park South.