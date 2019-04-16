On Saturday April 20 (420 Community Day), a cannabis lifestyle-themed event will be held on the East Side of Buffalo, meant to empower members of the community who have been proactively seeking to legalize cannabis. One of the intentions behind the event – Restoration & Reclamation: 420 Community Day – is to “empower communities ravaged by its prohibition,” so that neighborhoods can focus on rebuilding via economic opportunity and social justice.
The 420 day of service celebration is being held and promoted by a team of state and city officials, community-based organizations, and cannabis industry leaders and advocates, including Flora Buffalo, Open Buffalo, The Hood Incubator, NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Farmacy Six, and African Heritage Food Co-Op, with additional support from the office of Masten District Common Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.
The day of Service and Celebration will center around cannabis lifestyle-themed events including:
- A far-reaching volunteer service project
- A free cookout at Martin Luther King Park
- Education about the community benefits that legalized adult-use cannabis will bring to Buffalo and all of New York State
Service
April 20, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, African Heritage Food Co-Op, 1430 Clinton St., Garage 98, Buffalo, NY 14206
In the spirit of Community, volunteers will come together to distribute boxes of fresh and healthy food to families across East Buffalo — just in time for Easter! Register to volunteer here.
Celebration
April 20, 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Martin Luther King Park, Buffalo, NY 14211
Join together for a FREE Community Cookout at MLK Park. In the spirit of 420 Day, we will nourish ourselves with healthy food, lively music and dance, and empowering knowledge about how we can build stronger neighborhoods through resident-controlled development, ending the war on drugs, and creating grassroots economic opportunity in a new legal cannabis industry.
Reclamation & Restoration: 420 Community Day
Saturday, April 20, 2019
10 AM – 3 PM
East Side of Buffalo | Buffalo, New York 14215
Hosted by Open Buffalo
To learn more, visit this Facebook page.