One of the newest workout sensations has a serious bounce factor. It’s called rebounding, and it takes place on a mini-trampoline. It’s funny, I remember when I was young and someone I knew had a mini-trampoline at their house, meant for working out. But it turned out to be a passing fad that never caught on. I believe there was a pretty good explanation for that. Similar to other exercise routines, working out at home simply doesn’t cut the cake. In order to be instrumental, instructors coaching groups is the way to get in shape, whether it’s stationary cycling, yoga, etc.
30 years after first seeing one of these mini-trampolines, the movement is back. We’re seeing more and more fitness studios offering more advanced mini-trampoline classes. Who would have known? Actually, Maria Pascucci knew – she’s a life coach, speaker, author, and certified bellicon® rebounding fitness instructor.
On Saturday, April 6, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Pascucci invites you to stop on over to Her Sanctuary on Hertel, to see what the new rebounding craze is all about. Pascucci will be available to answer questions, and explain the benefits of the unusual, low-impact exercise routine. The two-hour window will also afford people an opportunity to try out a session on one of the rebounders, to get a feel for the diverse routine. This free open house event will be followed by “Rebounding: Bounce Your Way to Wellness” classes* that will start on Tuesday, April 16, coinciding with National Stress Awareness Day.
According to a 2016 study published in the International Journal of Sports Science, rebounding exercise is twice as effective at improving aerobic fitness and 50% more efficient at burning fat than running, yet requires less effort.
“Bouncing on a rebounder is a wonderful way to release stress, increase balance and move your lymphatic system, all while burning fat and having a ton of fun without adding undo stress on your joints,” said Pascucci. “It’s time to stop working out and start moving your body in ways that make you happy.”
“Rebounding is a great way to jumpstart your lymphatic system and help keep your bones strong, two things that are important to me in being a breast cancer survivor,” said Susan Morreale, co-owner of Her Sanctuary.
“We’re excited to have Maria share our co-working space at Her Sanctuary and offer women another tool for their toolbox on their wellness journey,” added Ciara Morreale, co-owner of Her Sanctuary.
Rebounding is not just about working out and losing weight, it’s also a fun way to relieve stress.
“People are increasingly becoming aware of the power of exercise to combat the negative effects of stress,” said Pascucci, who is featuring in the lead image of this article. “I’m excited to introduce rebounding to other Western New Yorkers who are looking for healthy, fun ways to get fit while managing the pressures of work and life.”
*Pascucci will lead small-group classes on the bellicon® rebounders with two different bungee band strengths available to accommodate a variety of weight and fitness levels. Classes are limited to ten people to provide personalized attention as each person is introduced to the benefits of rebounding in an intimate setting.
Her Sanctuary | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | (716) 886-6457 | Facebook
Lead image courtesy Maria Pascucci