Planting seeds of Love, Blessings, Gratitude, Peace, and Song with Yonina Andrea Foster

On Sunday, April 28, Yonina Andrea Foster, Ph.D. invites you to a meditative event that is designed to “open the gates of healing through community sharing.” Far too often, we find ourselves so busy that we tend to forget about the powerful healing abilities that are within us. The human body, and the human mind, are uncanny in their ability to heal, when presented with the right circumstances. Eastern medicine and philosophy is so much different than western practices. Not to say that there is not room for both, but typically Americans forget what it’s like to heal from within, with the proper guidance.

“I believe love heals our hurt, our anger, our lack of understanding, and our pain, and brings comfort, joy, laughter, and peace,” says Foster. “As I have continued to witness the insanity around us, and within—-since I also think the outer physical world reflects our inner turmoil, I want to provide a safe place for people to share and heal together, to find balance and grounding, to then be able to go out and do the work we are here to do. I believe that healing can happen when we support one another with song, movement, and food.”

All faiths, all welcome – Bring a song, story, dance, a snack, a stone… whatever makes you happy and at peace.

After spending over 40 years away from Buffalo, Foster has returned, and she’s brought some life lessons back with her. Now she is looking to share those powerful healing moments with others. Feel free to being a rhythm instrument along with you, and some friends, and prepare to engage this historian, music specialist, and reiki master in an open healing setting where everyone is welcome.

Planting seeds of Love, Blessings, Gratitude, Peace, and Song

Sunday, April 28, 2019

1:00 p.m – 2:30 p.m.

Congregation Beth Abraham | 1073 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222

Donation—$10.00 love offering recommended