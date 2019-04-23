Photographer Yves-Richard Blanc captures the spirit of the entrepreneurs at the West Side Bazaar

Back in February, we posted a photo essay on Yves-Richard Blanc who covered The Day in the Life of a Firefighter. After the post ran, Blanc reached out to us to discuss another photo essay that he was hoping to explore – entrepreneurs at the West Side Bazaar. In this series, Blanc has photographed the owners of the various enterprises, while sharing a short bio of the personalities that make the bazaar tick.
“Such wonderful and humble people. I am grateful to work on this project. As an immigrant myself who came to this country some 47 years ago as a young child from Port au Prince, Haiti, I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishment of the immigrant community.” – Yves-Richard Blanc
West Side Bazaar Owners & Mini Biographies
Gysma’s African Style
Owner: Gysma Kueny
Buffalonian Since: 2002
Abiye, South Sudan → Khartoum, Sudan → Cairo, Egypt → Buffalo, NY
Gysma opened her business in 2011, selling everything from Shea butter and black soap, which are both made in Ghana, to necklaces made out of paper (that her friend makes back in South Sudan). She is also involved in the South Sudan Girls Education Project.
Julienne Boutique
Owner: Julienne Nyiranjishi
Buffalonian Since: 2008
Gisenyi, Rwanda → Congo → Buffalo
Julienne opened her shop in 2011. She sells handmade African gifts, clothing, and baskets. Her brother, who still lives in Rwanda, makes cards from banana plants and woodcarvings and then ships to Buffalo for sale.
Quote: I feel connected to the products I sell as many of them come from my homeland and my family members that are still there.
Gadget Bazaar
Owner: Romala Rajendran
Buffalo Since: 2006
Romala opened her shop in 2016 with a focus on cell phone accessories and other small gifts.
Moon Lady Arts & Crafts
Owner: Ma Theint
Buffalonian Since: 2004
Mandalay → Yangon → Bangkok → Buffalo
Ma opened her shop in 2012, selling arts and crafts from her country such as gem paintings, lacquerware, traditional puppets, and Burmese musical instruments. She also sells clothes, accessories, and religious items.
Pattaya Street Food
Owner: Elizabeth Sher & Soe Win
Buffalonian Since:
Myanmar (Burma) → Buffalo
Pattaya is the newest vendor (just the last few months) at the Bazaar.
Elizabeth and Soe opened at the Bazaar in 2018. Their menu focuses on quick eats from Southeast Asia including bubble tea, samosas, egg rolls, and more!
Zigma Naturals
Owner: Raine Manuel
Buffalonian Since: 2012
Myanmar (Burma) → Thailand → Malaysia → Buffalo
Raine opened her shop in 2015,with a focus on Natural health and beauty products. She has diversified into International clothing and jewelry.
Quote: This is my first business in the US and being in the Bazaar is training for me, I’m still learning so I can someday open my own store.
WaWa’s Asian Snacks
Owner: WaWa Khaing
Buffalonian Since: 2009
Dawei → Kanchanaburi Province → Buffalo
WaWa opened her snack hut in 2017 after working in restaurants for many years. Her menu focuses on street food from Burma, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Quote: I want to be able to share my favorite Asian snacks and dessert recipes with the community!
Rakhapura Mutee & Sushi
Owner: Khaing Theint & Win Shwe
Buffalonian Since: 2011
Yangon → Buffalo
Khaing and Win opened the Rakhapura Shop in 2013, selling Arakanese foods like sushi, soups (mutee), and salads. Their top selling sushi are the Buffalo Roll, Banana Mango Roll, and the Khaing Sushi Roll.
Kiosko Latino
Owner: Maria del Carmen Rodriguez
Buffalonian Since: 1993
Queens → Fajardo → San Diego → Memphis → Buffalo
Maria and Alain opened at West Side Bazaar in 2017. They specialize in Puerto Rican and Mexican cuisine, which they learned about while living in San Diego. Many of the recipes Maria is serving up at her business were passed down from her grandmother.
007 Chinese Food
Owners: Maung Maung Saw & Than Than Nu
Buffalonians Since: 2013
Sittwe → Johor → Buffalo
Maung Saw learned how to make dim sum while working in Malaysia. The family opened up 007 in West Side Bazaar in 2015, and their dream is to introduce their dim sum in a similar way that sushi has been brought to all parts of the U.S.
Thang’s Family Japanese Ramen
Owner: Kap Za Thang
Buffalonian Since: 2009
Hakha → Kuala Lumpur → Buffalo
Kap learned how to make Japanese food while working in Malaysia, managing a franchise of over 26 stores. He opened his own restaurant in the Bazaar in 2017, serving ramen and other Japanese comfort foods such as udon and donburi. Come and feast on the Prawn Ramen, the Korean Kimchi Don, or the Seafood Fried Rice!
M Asian Halal
Owner: Mohammed Yaseen
Buffalonian Since: 2011
Mawlamyine → Bangkok → St. Louis → Buffalo
Mohammed opened his restaurant at the West Side Bazaar in 2013. He specializes in halal foods from South and Southeast Asia. Many of his dishes are also vegan and vegetarian, which makes M Asian Halal Food a great stop for anybody with dietary restrictions.
Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine
Owner: Zelalem Gemmeda
Buffalonian Since: 2005
Ethiopia → Yemen → Buffalo
Zelalem learned how to cook in Ethiopian food and ran a restaurant while living in Yemen. She has been running a restaurant at the West Side Bazaar since 2012. A staple of Ethiopian cuisine is injera, a sourdough flatbread, which is served in many of Abyssinia’s dishes. These dishes are meant to be eaten with your hands and are can be topped with cabbage, spicy lentils, potatoes and beets.
Nine & Night Thai Bistro
Owner: Htay Naing
Buffalonian Since: 2013
Myanmar (Burma) → Buffalo
Htay learned how to cook Thai food while living in Malaysia. He has been operating at West Side Bazaar since 2016, proudly serving up authentic Thai dishes to the diverse customers that make up Buffalo’s West Side. Their food travels exceptionally well and everything can be made to your liking, from mild to extra spicy.
Quote: My customers are mostly American and 25% Burmese, which is great because I get to serve all kinds of people.
Macrame by Nadin
Owner: Nadin Yousef
Buffalonian Since: 2014
Baghdad → Damascus → Sakarya → Buffalo
Nadin opened up shop in 2015, shortly after arriving in Buffalo. She makes macrame wall hangings, plant holders, and accessories out of her booth in West Side Bazaar. Her products can also be found on Etsy. Nadin recently began selling Middle Eastern clothing and gifts, sourced from Jordan, to compliment the theme and style of her macrame.
Quote: I brought a dream with me to my new home: to open my own business.