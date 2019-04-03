Peace, Love & Brunch – New Groovy Saturday Live Music Series @ The Terrace

It’s time to get groovy at The Terrace. Owners of the restaurant are paying tribute to the 50th Anniversary of “The Summer of Love” by introducing a Saturday brunch with live music dedicated to peace and love.
First of all, brunch lovers will now be able to choose between Saturdays and Sundays at The Terrace. That’s because Sundays are still dedicated to jazz, via the extremely popular Sunday Jazz Brunch. Due to the growing popularity of the Sunday live music brunch scene, it seemed only natural to extend the live music offerings, according to Managing Partner Jason Davidson.
“When I was growing up my mother always woke us up by playing music from this era on weekend mornings,” said Davidson. “We’d have breakfast then she made us vacuum and help clean the house. It’s great feel good morning music and I still play it for my kids today. When we decided to add live music to our Saturday Brunch we wanted to do something different than jazz that would appeal to a large and diverse age group. In addition to our regular brunch fare and ‘Eye Opener’ cocktails, Chef Bruce Wieszala be serving Hemp & Blueberry Pancakes with CBD Maple Syrup. Our patio will be opening soon and it’s sure to be a real good time!”
The new Sunday brunch live music series will be set to classic tunes played by the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, CSNY, The Beatles, Grateful Dead, and Jim Croce.
April Music Line-up
4/6 “PS2” Jason Stanisewski & Gavin Petrie from Scarlet Begonias
4/13 Sue Kincaid & Mark Winsick
4/20 Geno McMannus and Frank Grisanti
4/27 “Dozo My Lady” Trio with Caroline Lansom
The new “Peace, Love & Brunch” live music series will kick off on April 6 – followed by consecutive Saturday mornings and afternoons in April at “The Terrace at Delaware Park”.
“Peace, Love & Brunch” – New Live Music Series @ The Terrace
Saturdays in April starting April 6
11am-3pm
The Terrace at Delaware Park | Marcy Casino in Delaware Park; 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14217
Online Reservations www.terracebuffalo.com
Phone: 716.886.0089
Lead image courtesy The Terrace