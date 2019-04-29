Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Pavement Watch: Hutch Tech Seeks Expanded Parking

The Buffalo City School District is seeking Preservation Board approval to significantly expand off-street parking at Hutch Tech located at 256 S. Elmwood Avenue. Plans call for removal of the historic building’s south lawn and adding approximately 30 parking spaces. While the additional parking spaces will provide some relief to West Village residents who have been seeking to establish a resident permit parking system for years, it is naive think other daytime workers from the area will not find their way over to newly freed up spaces.

From the District’s application:

Large scale parking expansion onto historic south lawn of Hutchinson Technical School. Work would include regarding, new curb cut, drainage, lighting, landscaping, and rerouting of traffic flow and pedestrian access.

Hutch Tech was built in 1914 and is located within the West Village Historic Preservation District. The Preservation Board will consider the item at its Thursday meeting.

