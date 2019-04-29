Park Street Perfect for Less Than $600K

163 Park Street, One of Allentown’s truly stunning urban mansions, is brand new to the market and is pretty much move-in ready. I call it an urban mansion because, while it is a big house at over 3,300 sf, it sits gracefully on its narrow city lot providing a wonderful architectural asset to the streetscape. This house has always been loved by its owners. I don’t remember a time when it was not in immaculate condition. It also has had a handful of tasteful additions including a small garage and glass enclosed front and back entries. The long narrow floor plan promises and interesting array of spaces within and the house does not disappoint. The rooms are filled with original Victorian detail including a gorgeous winding stair, 12 foot tall windows with built-in wood shutters, and several stone fireplaces. The master bedroom in the front bay of the second floor is like a dream space, which is fitting, since this house has everything you could dream for in a city residence.

Here is the pitch:

163 Park St. is one of Allentown’s most treasured homes,esteemed for its countless architectural details & rich history.Built of brick in 1876 it’s faced with a 3 story bay,tall semi-circle windows,side & rear porches(both enclosed).Concrete driveway,attached 1 car garage,in-ground sprinkler system.The 1st flr is composed of grand rooms w/ 12ft ceilings contoured by plaster moldings,hardwood floors,pocket doors, 3 working gas fireplaces & 1 inert,all carved marble.1st flr has a foyer,living rm,dining rm, double parlors,1/2 bath, kitchen w/walk-in pantry &1st floor laundry. 2nd flr has 5 large bdrms,4 marble fireplaces,3 full baths & 1 master suite.3rd flr is newly finished and includes a library. Mechanically sound, central air, beautiful private backyard w/fountain. Opulent by design.

The house was built in 1876. It has a total of 12 rooms including 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and library. Taxes are $11,246. Zillow thinks the house is worth $800K, so this asking price may be a bargain. This property is too good to stay on the market long.