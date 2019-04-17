Opportunity Knocks: Liberty Seneca & 439 Delaware Avenue

Schneider Family of Services has released a number of retail and restaurant listings, two of which are especially interesting.
The first is a 3,500 square foot retail space in South Buffalo, inside the former Liberty Savings Bank building (circa 1921). This is a spectacular space that boasts 20-ft high ceilings and one-of-a-kind historic detailing. There’s a large parking area in back (56 spaces), as well as an outdoor area. Even more important is the location – the building is located directly across the street from the $10 million Shea’s Seneca redevelopment. Positioned at the heart of the Seneca Street corridor revitalization, this is one of those buildings that is considered another potential anchor on the street. The lease is $15/SF base rent, though the landlord is open to a business partnership with an operator, which would be beneficial to both parties under the right circumstances. To learn more about this unique building, click here. You can also visit the listing for further details on 2221 Seneca Street.
The other opportunity comes in the form of an available restaurant space at 439 Delaware Avenue. This was the former home of Merge, which was a successful vegan-oriented establishment that eventually ran its course after a decade in business (much to the chagrin of vegans everywhere). It was also a sad day for the music community, because the place hosted some really amazing live acts on a small central stage. Over the years, the eatery expanded by creating additional seating. This eatery is about as turnkey as it gets. The listing boasts: Private parking lot available after 5pm, approved patio, full OP liquor license, commercial kitchen, bar, basement prep area, and beautiful dining space (learn more).
Get connected:
Interested parties looking for additional information on either of these two noteworthy spaces can contact Matthew Hartrich, President, Schneider Real Estate Services @:
Office: 716.923.7000
Cell: 716.599.0449
Email: matth@schneiderservices.com