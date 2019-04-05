One Night and Seven Churches Pilgrimage – Holy Thursday 2019

What would Buffalo be without its churches? I’m not just talking about the historic aspect, the family and neighborhood building elements, or even the religious angle, I’m talking about the glorious skylines that are dotted with the silhouettes of church spires and steeples. Just take a bike ride down just about any significant street, and you will come across magnificent church structures that anchor their respective neighborhoods.
For thirteen years running, Broadway Fillmore Alive has organized an incredible tour of significant historic churches that are found in East Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore/Polonia and Kaisertown neighborhoods. The self-guided tour coincides with the visitation of the Blessed Sacrament on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019.
The Seven Churches:
- St. Stanislaus – Peckham and Fillmore (7pm Mass -Visitation until 10pm)
- Corpus Christi – 199 Clark Street (6pm Mass -Visitation until 10pm)
- St. John Kanty – Broadway and Swinburne (7pm Mass -Visitation until 11pm)
- St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy – Sycamore and Miller (7pm Mass – Visitation until 11pm )
- St. Adalbert Basilica – 212 Stanislaus St. (Visitation 5pm -11pm)
- St. Casimir’s – 160 Cable St. (7pm Mass – Visitation until Midnight)
- St. Bernard’s – S. Ogden and Clinton (6pm Mass – Visitation until 10pm)
Christopher Byrd of Broadway Fillmore Alive says, “The churches in Buffalo’s historic immigrant neighborhoods are awe inspiring and are deeply rooted in tradition. This is a way to experience their religious, artistic and cultural beauty while spending some time in prayer and reflection during this most sacred time of year on the Roman Catholic calendar. The tradition of seven churches visitation is an excellent way to experience some of Buffalo’s most beloved churches in their intended purpose.”
The visitation period generally begins after Holy Thursday Mass and most of the churches remain open to 11:00 pm. For more information, you can call 716.218.0232 or visit: broadwayfillmorealive.org.
Broadway Fillmore Alive has partnered up this year with Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster for those who would be interested in visiting seven via a bus leaving from their church on Holy Thursday. For more info on signing up with Our Lady of Pompeii for the bus tour, click here.