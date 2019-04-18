It’s kind of perfect that Arbor Day coincides with Frederick Law Olmsted’s birthday weekend. That’s because Buffalo needs to get more serious about planting and maintaining its trees. In past years, this city has seen a series of weather and pest related occurrences that have wreaked havoc on the urban trees. Now is the time to address the issues, while focusing on obtainable and sustainable goals that will see the continuation of the reforestation of this city.
The mash-up of Arbor Day and FLW’s birthday allows for the perfect storm of events and activities on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, including:
A lunch lecture series at the Westin Downtown Buffalo featuring –
- Guest speaker Barbara Deutsch, FASLA, Executive Director of the Landscape Architecture Foundation in Washington, D.C.
- Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy
- A representative from Delaware North (sponsor) will also be speaking
Olmsted & The Urban Forest featuring Barbara Deutsch, FASLA
Friday, April 26, 2019
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Registration and Networking
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Presentation and Discussion
This is a free event. Space is limited. Lunch will be provided.
RSVP by April 19 — Email Sarah@bfloparks.org or call 716-838-1249, ext. 31.
The Westin | Louis Ballroom | 250 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202
For more information on this event, please visit www.bfloparks.org/ArborDay2019
Other Arbor Day events include:
Volunteer day happening in Cazenovia Park, April 27, where local tree companies volunteer in the park