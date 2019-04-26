Now Open: Re:Mix Lounge & W XYZ Bar at the Aloft Buffalo (Downtown)

Bar hopping just got a whole lot more interesting in Downtown Buffalo. That’s because Re:Mix Lounge and W XYZ Bar have officially opened at the Aloft Hotel, located inside 500 Pearl. Here’s the latest and greatest from Ellicott Development on the new arrival to Downtown Buffalo’s dining and cocktailing scene:
“From a glass of red wine to a draft beer and even a collection of signature drinks prepared by our mix masters, you will be sure to find something you like on the menu. Hungry? Don’t worry the W XYZ Bar provides a food menu with tasty treats including tacos, wings, sides and more. Shoot pool, listen to some music, and meet and mingle with friends – this is the perfect place to be.”
The bar and lounge are open to the public, as well as to visitors of the hotel. The bar is centrally located right in the lobby, and is a skip and a jump from the Theatre District. What starts out in the morning as a chill, modern café experience with a “Re:Fuel pot selection”, transforms into a swank “PM chill out space” in the evening. Either way, you can’t go wrong with this upscale lavish setup.
- ALOFT RE:FUEL | Pot Selection Daily 6AM – 10AM and 11AM on Saturday
- W XYZ Bar: Opens Daily at 5Pm Servers & Food till Midnight
Click here to see food + drink menu
Re:Mix Lounge & W XYZ Bar
Aloft Buffalo (Downtown) | 500 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York 14202 | (716) 849-7280 | Website