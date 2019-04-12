New Chandler Street Brewery Planned

Another redevelopment project is proposed for Black Rock’s Chandler Street, but Rocco Termini is not spearheading this one. Joe Artanis’ Chandler Place LLC is seeking to renovate an existing 25,000 sq.ft. building and construct a 4,992 sq.ft. addition at 41 Chandler Street for a brewing operation, tasting room, offices, and a second floor apartment. Artanis purchased the property from Keystone Tool Steel Specialty for $200,000 in April 2016. Artanis is co-founder of 3 Sons Brewing Co. in Dania Beach, Florida.
From the project application:
The interior layout of the existing building will feature an 11,000 SF brewing operation immediately south of the overhead doors on the east half of the building. This will have proximity to shipping needs. The clearstory area to the west will be additional tasting room and special event space.
The proposed addition will house additional tasting and special event space, but will prominently feature a cool ship open-top fermenter, a process that uses wild and native yeasts local to the area to create hyper-local specific flavors. The greenhouse will contain a wide variety of plants to contribute to this process and also have operable panels to allow for natural air circulation.
Two variances are needed for the project. The applicant is seeking approval for a seven-car parking lot for handicapped patrons and staff in front of the building. No other parking is provided. The second variance is for building frontage lot line percentage. The addition is not built to the street line but will be set back with a landscaped informal outdoor event space and four fermentation tanks on this undeveloped piece.
The site is adjacent to Termini’s two-building Food E complex where work is underway. Jet2727, LLC has applied for a liquor licence to serve liquor, wine, beer, and cider at a restaurant planned for 27 Chandler. Jet2727’s principals include Edward Forster, Jessica Railey, Jeff Yannuzzi, Anthony Rials Jr., and Joseph Fenush.
CJS Architects is working on the 41 Chandler plans that will be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday.