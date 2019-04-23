Nerd Scene: Screenwriter Christopher Markus comes to the North Park Theatre

On Friday, May 3rd, the North Park Theatre will be hosting one of the most successful screenwriters in Hollywood, North Buffalo native Christopher Markus, for an in-person Q&A. Immediately following this rare Q&A experience will be a screening of his latest film – ​Avengers: Endgame,​ with an opportunity to ask him more questions after the viewing.

Along with his writing partner, Stephen McFeely, Chris has written several other Marvel hits such as each of the​ Captain America​movies,​ Thor: The Dark World​, and A​vengers: Infinity War​, which has become one of the biggest box office successes of all time. The writing duo has also written the ​Chronicles of Narnia ​movies and created the short-lived but dearly missed Marvel television series ​Agent Carter​. They won the 2005 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie, or Dramatic Special for their work on ​The Life and Death of Peter Sellers​.

Avengers: Endgame​ caps off over a decades worth of 22 intersecting movies. This is absolutely one of the most ambitious and unique projects in screenwriting history. It is truly admirable and inspirational that someone from Buffalo was able to be such a crucial part of it.

It’ll be exciting to be able to pick Christopher Markus’s brain about screenwriting, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), his other work, growing up in Buffalo, or anything else you want to ask him about. Even though the sky’s the limit, don’t get your hopes up about finding out any spoilers for the MCU.

The tickets for the event are North Park Theatre’s standard price of $10.50 per person. This gets you in for both the Q&A and the movie, which is a fantastic deal. Chris’s intro starts at 8:00 p.m. and will immediately be followed by a screening of ​Avengers: Endgame​. This is such an ideal way to celebrate the end of this saga; enjoying it with the film’s writer after discussing the ins and outs of the franchise with him.

Adding to all this ​Avengers​ hype is another Q&A the next day on Saturday, May 4th also at the North Park Theatre at 8:00 p.m. This Q&A will be with comic book writer and artist Jim Starlin, and will also be followed by a screening of ​Avengers: Endgame​. Starlin is a titan in the comic book industry. He has hundreds of comic book credits to his name and has created iconic characters including Thanos, Drax, and Gamora. He’s the author of ​The​ ​Infinity Gauntlet​ comic book that the recent ​Avengers​ films are inspired by.

The Q&A with Jim Starlin is in conjunction with Sleeping Giant Collectables, where he will be for signings on May 4th, Free Comic Book Day. Jim’s creations have had a massive impact on the comic book world and on modern blockbuster movies. It’s certainly an honor to have him visit Buffalo and grant us with the opportunity to ask him about his experiences with Marvel and the comic book industry.

With these two special guests, the North Park Theatre is making this a tremendous weekend for ​Avengers​ fans. You can purchase tickets for the screenings on their website​. It’s also worth keeping an eye on their social media for any future announcements. You can definitely expect to see me at that first screening featuring Buffalo’s own Christopher Markus. Make sure to look out for my next article on Buffalo Rising that will feature an interview with Christopher Markus leading up to his Q&A event.