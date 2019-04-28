Nerd Scene: Interview with Christopher Markus, Screenwriter, and Buffalo Native

How did this partnership with Stephen McFeely start?

We met in grad school. There weren’t a lot of people in the program at the time, so we knew each other. We were both somewhat concerned about what would happen once we finished school and how we would use writing to make a living. Stephen’s uncle gave him a book on screenwriting, and that was the first time we had considered that an option. Both of our first time screenwriting was together, and we kept it that way since.

Would you ever consider writing a solo project?

If circumstances led to it, sure. That being said, we’ve successfully made a name for ourselves as a team. We are more marketable as a team because studios might not want to risk splitting us up and only getting half of what they know works. It’s also something I’m not going out of my way to seek since we work together so well.

As someone who is part of the creative side of Hollywood, have you ever faced any issues with the business side of it? Has there ever been an instance when you were asked to change something or take something out of a script that you wanted to keep in?

Constantly. However, that’s part of the reality of filmmaking. Making a film is a collaboration between many different roles. Even when there are disagreements between those different roles, we try out suggestions to see what works best. Over time, that’s something that becomes a fluid process down to the final edit.

Is directing something that you would ever want to give a try?

It’s something we have considered, but only because we wrote something we want to really protect. We might want to try it someday, but it’s not the next necessary step to take.

After the script is written, do you have any other part in the production of a movie?

Yes, we’re on set every day, and in the editing room. Marvel is a collaborative company, and it takes a lot of us working together to get these movies made. We’re always there to consult the project and rewriting scenes depending on the scenario.