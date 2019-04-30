M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Spring

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on May 3, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Urban Roots

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Welcome spring with Urban Roots Community Garden Center! Participants will make seed bombs to throw in their gardens, abandoned lots, or anywhere they’d like to see flowers.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Charcoal Drawing

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month will focus on charcoal drawing.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents

ArtCart—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 4 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Come and explore our mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live sitar music by Naryan Padmanabha in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join the AK for a discussion of Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Bird’s Nest Circus Arts: The Wonder Within

Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 7:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts is proud to offer a composition of dance, object manipulation, and acrobatics. Join us as we celebrate the wonder within all of us; witness jaw-dropping stunts and be mystified by hoop dance, ballet, and partnered acrobatics. Come on stage after the excitement and let us guide you through the beginner steps of the journey we’ve all taken, as we open up the stage to an interactive demonstration. All ages and levels of ability are welcome!

Lead image courtesy Glenn Murray and The Bird’s Nest

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222