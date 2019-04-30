M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Spring

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on May 3, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.
Drop-In Art Activity
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 10 am – 12 pm
FREE
Education Classrooms
Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.
Family Fun Tour
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 11 am – 11:45 am
FREE
Meet at the Information Desk
This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.
Urban Roots
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
FREE
Education Classrooms
Welcome spring with Urban Roots Community Garden Center! Participants will make seed bombs to throw in their gardens, abandoned lots, or anywhere they’d like to see flowers.
Studio Art Class for Adults: Charcoal Drawing
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 1 pm – 3 pm
$15 general admission
$5 for Members
Education Classrooms
Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month will focus on charcoal drawing.
Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.
Public Tour
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
FREE
Meet at the Information Desk
Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents
ArtCart—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 4 pm – 5:30 pm
FREE with Pay What You Wish admission
FREE for Members
1905 Building
Come and explore our mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
“What’s Your Vision?” Tour
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
FREE
Meet at the Information Desk
This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.
Drop-In Art Activity
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 5 pm – 7 pm
FREE
Education Classrooms
Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.
Jazz and Happy Hour
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AK Café
Enjoy drink specials and live sitar music by Naryan Padmanabha in the artful setting of AK Café.
Gallery Talk—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm
FREE with Pay What You Wish admission
FREE for Members
1905 Building
Join the AK for a discussion of Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Gallery Talk—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 7 pm – 7:30 pm
FREE with Pay What You Wish admission
FREE for Members
1905 Building
Join The AK for a discussion of Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Bird’s Nest Circus Arts: The Wonder Within
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 7:30 pm
FREE
Auditorium
The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts is proud to offer a composition of dance, object manipulation, and acrobatics. Join us as we celebrate the wonder within all of us; witness jaw-dropping stunts and be mystified by hoop dance, ballet, and partnered acrobatics. Come on stage after the excitement and let us guide you through the beginner steps of the journey we’ve all taken, as we open up the stage to an interactive demonstration. All ages and levels of ability are welcome!
Studio Art Class for Adults: Charcoal Drawing
Friday, May 3, 2019 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
$15 general admission
$5 for Members
Education Classrooms
Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the AK Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This month will focus on charcoal drawing.
Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.
Lead image courtesy Glenn Murray and The Bird's Nest
To learn more, visit The AK.
M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.
Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222