M&T First Fridays – Teen Takeover

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up features tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Admission is free, and many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on Friday, April 5, from 10am until 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.
Drop-In Art Activity
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 10 am – 12 pm
FREE
Education Classrooms
Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.
Family Fun Tour
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 11 am – 11:45 am
FREE
Meet at the Information Desk
This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.
Registration: Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.
Studio Art Class for Adults: Relief Prints
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 1 pm – 3 pm
$15 general admission
$5 for Members
Education Classrooms
Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on relief prints.
Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.
Public Tour
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
FREE
Meet at the Information Desk
Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.
ArtCart—Htein Lin: A Show of Hands
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 4 pm – 5:30 pm
FREE with Pay What You Wish admission
FREE for Members
1905 Building
Come and explore the mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Htein Lin: A Show of Hands, for which artist and pro-democracy activist Htein Lin has cast the hands of hundreds of former political prisoners, offering these individuals an opportunity to process the past by sharing their stories with others.
Gay & Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York (GLYS)
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
FREE
1962 Building
Join Gay & Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York (GLYS) to hear about their ongoing programs, workshops, and resources for Western New York’s queer youth and their allies.
Gay & Lesbian Youth Services of WNY provides support, resources, and opportunities for 14–21 year olds who identify as LGBTQ+, their allies, friends, and families! Services are provided through the drop-in center at 393 Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo, Western New York schools who have active GSAs (Gay Straight Alliances), and youth who are in care.
“What’s Your Vision?” Tour
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
FREE
Meet at the Information Desk
This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.
Drop-In Art Activity with Htein Lin
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 5 pm – 7 pm
FREE
Education Classrooms
Join the artist Htein Lin for a drop-in art activity that explores his process. Lin’s exhibition Htein Lin: A Show of Hands is on view in the 1905 Building.
Jazz and Happy Hour
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AK Café
Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music by Buffalo Suzuki Strings in the artful setting of AK Café.
Gallery Talk—Htein Lin: A Show of Hands
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm
FREE with Pay What You Wish admission
FREE for Members
1905 Building
Join Director of Education and Community Engagement Jennifer Foley for a discussion of Htein Lin: A Show of Hands, for which the artist and pro-democracy activist Htein Lin has cast the hands of hundreds of former political prisoners, offering these individuals an opportunity to process the past by sharing their stories with others.
Live Short-Order Ekphrastic Poems by Just Buffalo Writing Center
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
FREE
1962 Building
Young writers from the Just Buffalo Writing Center will be on hand composing personalized made-to-order poems on typewriters. Short-order poems offer attendees a chance to interact with young Buffalo poets and walk away with a one-of-a-kind poetic treasure.
Gallery Talk—Htein Lin: A Show of Hands
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 7 pm – 7:30 pm
FREE with Pay What You Wish admission
FREE for Members
1905 Building
Join Director of Education and Community Engagement Jennifer Foley for a discussion of Htein Lin: A Show of Hands, for which the artist and pro-democracy activist Htein Lin has cast the hands of hundreds of former political prisoners, offering these individuals an opportunity to process the past by sharing their stories with others.
Film Screening: Hands As Far As the Eye Can See
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 7:30 pm
FREE
Auditorium
This youth program project explores the work of artist Htein Lin as a jumping off point to create multimedia works that look at the role of hands and the stories of people. Participants in Squeaky Wheel‘s two flagship media arts programs, West Side Studios and Buffalo Youth Media Institute, will produce individual works that circle around the image and performance of the hand as a common visual connection. The films will explore everything from personal stories, food traditions, and even poetry from the Just Buffalo Writing Center youth program. This screening will feature a series of vignettes that relate and react to the work of Htein Lin, as well as highlight the depth and talent of Buffalo’s young makers in the media arts.
Studio Art Class for Adults: Relief Prints
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
$15 general admission
$5 for Members
Education Classrooms
Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on relief prints.
Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.
The Art of Food and Drink: Wa Wa Asian Snacks
Friday, April 5, 2019 ● 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm
$10 general admission
$5 for Members
AK Café
Join the AK for a unique tasting and a chance to learn about Buffalo’s exciting immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs. Guests will be exploring the link between regional flavors and story through the vibrant tastes and ingredients of Burmese cuisine.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk. Please note that the AK is not able to offer refunds for cancellations.
Lead image courtesy of Wa Wa Asian Snacks
M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events is free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.
On the second Sunday of each month, museum admission for the entire family is just $5, and includes an array of programs.
The next session is Sunday, April 14.