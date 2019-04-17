M&T Bank to Hire More Than 1,000 Technology Employees

M&T Bank is growing in Buffalo. Over the course of the next five years, the bank is expected to hire 1000 employees locally, filling positions such as software engineers, web developers, and other digital positions. The hiring spurt will start with the filling of 250 of technology positions in 2019.
Between 2012 and 2018, M&T Bank’s hiring drove 12 percent of the net private sector job growth in Western New York.
The Fortune 500 company has listed the advance of technology as one of its primary goals, which was broadcasted by Chairman and CEO René Jones at the recent annual meeting of shareholders.
M&T’s planned hiring investments include:
- More than 1,000 permanent technology roles, including software engineers, web developers and other digital positions, over the next five years. The first 250 of these technology positions will be posted and filled throughout 2019.
- Approximately 1,000 of the jobs will be located in Buffalo, N.Y., while 200 permanent technology positions will be located in the company’s Wilmington Plaza, a nearly 300,000-square-foot office building the company owns in downtown Wilmington, Del.
“Talent is a differentiator—for our company and our communities,” said René Jones, Chairman and CEO of M&T Bank. “M&T’s continued success will be driven by advancing a culture of innovation, where creative collisions happen, where new talent and new ideas come together to better meet the needs of our customers and communities, to better deliver our brand of banking, in today’s changing world, to better fulfill our promise and our purpose and to make a difference in people’s lives.”
“We want M&T to be a compelling destination for talented, innovative, tech-savvy, people,” said M&T’s Chief Information Officer Michael Wisler. “We’ve recently renovated our workspaces into more engaging, open and collaborative environments with the best technology, standing desks and comfortable lounges, giving people much more choice and control over where they work during the day. We’re also doing more to support our local colleges and universities, as well as the startup community, which help make our communities destinations for people seeking opportunity.”
New employee benefits include:
- Eligible to participate in the company’s annual bonus plan
- Eligible employees receive medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits
- 12 weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads – including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents.
- 40 hours of paid time each year to its employees to volunteer for the organizations that are important to them
The bank currently employs nearly 7,400 employees in the region, and more than 17,000 people nationwide.
Learn more about working at M&T Bank by visiting their career page at www.mtb.com/careers.