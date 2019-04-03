More Parking for Med Campus

Roswell Park Cancer Institute is proposing a parking garage one block away from the Allen-Medical Campus light rail station. The seven-story, 590 space parking garage would replace a surface parking lot at the southwest corner of Carlton and Ellicott streets.
Plans for the new ramp are forming just months after the Medical Campus opened the 1,814-space Ellicott-Goodrich ramp located behind the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Roswell Park is currently seeking proposals for engineering design and cost estimating services for the project.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.