Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Mister Pizza coming to Campus Walk

0 Comments

The pizza that I grew up eating – Mister Pizza – is opening another location in the city. Mister Pizza will be popping up next at Campus Walk, which is actually a bit surprising due to its relatively close home base location on Elmwood Avenue at Bird. At the same time, Mister Pizza has built its business on east side of the Buffalo State campus, and now it’s going to try its hand on the west side of the campus.

Regardless of where it opens, Mister Pizza has been serving up some of the best Buffalo-style pizzas for decades. It’s already got a recipe for success, due to the trusted name. Now the pizzeria will be joining Gourmet Lao Foods at Campus Walk, as it replaces the short-lived Vinne’s Pizza & Wings. Hopefully Mister Pizza will have a better go of this location.

Once again, this is the first time that we’ve seen any commercial activity of this nature on this section of Grant Street. For far too long, Buffalo State has looked at this part of the city as the “back door” to the campus. Finally we are starting to see investments by Buffalo State, and others such as Greenleaf and Co’s Campus Walk. Hopefully, we will see more of this type of infill along parking lots that stretch towards Amherst Street, which would go a long way towards connecting two rebounding commercial corridors.

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments