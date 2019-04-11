Mister Pizza coming to Campus Walk

The pizza that I grew up eating – Mister Pizza – is opening another location in the city. Mister Pizza will be popping up next at Campus Walk, which is actually a bit surprising due to its relatively close home base location on Elmwood Avenue at Bird. At the same time, Mister Pizza has built its business on east side of the Buffalo State campus, and now it’s going to try its hand on the west side of the campus.
Regardless of where it opens, Mister Pizza has been serving up some of the best Buffalo-style pizzas for decades. It’s already got a recipe for success, due to the trusted name. Now the pizzeria will be joining Gourmet Lao Foods at Campus Walk, as it replaces the short-lived Vinne’s Pizza & Wings. Hopefully Mister Pizza will have a better go of this location.
Once again, this is the first time that we’ve seen any commercial activity of this nature on this section of Grant Street. For far too long, Buffalo State has looked at this part of the city as the “back door” to the campus. Finally we are starting to see investments by Buffalo State, and others such as Greenleaf and Co’s Campus Walk. Hopefully, we will see more of this type of infill along parking lots that stretch towards Amherst Street, which would go a long way towards connecting two rebounding commercial corridors.