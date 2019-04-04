Medaille Students Offer Free Dog Wash This Coming Saturday

Got a stinky dog lying around the house? If so, Medaille College has the solution, with its annual Vet Tech Club’s Spring Dog Wash. This coming Saturday, from noon to 3pm, people are welcome to bring their pooches to Medaille College’s Main Building at 18 Agassiz Circle, for a free dog wash.
Washing your own dog can be a dirty business, which is why you’re going to want to take advantage of this free dog washing event. According to those at the the Vet Tech Club, “The event is an annual rite of passage for veterinary technology students at this private, 2,200-student college.”
The dog wash allows the Vet Tech students to get up close and familiar with a wide variety of dogs, while interacting with them in person. The result is a hands on approach for the students, and clean dogs for caring owners.
Free Dog Wash
Saturday, April 6, 2019
Noon to 3pm
The Vet Tech Club Dog Wash runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Medaille College’s Main Building at 18 Agassiz Circle, the center-point of the Nickel City campus located at the intersection of the Scajaquada Expressway, the Humboldt Parkway and Parkside Avenue.
Lead image: o0o0xmods0o0o