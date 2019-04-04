Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Medaille Students Offer Free Dog Wash This Coming Saturday

0 Comments

Got a stinky dog lying around the house? If so, Medaille College has the solution, with its annual Vet Tech Club’s Spring Dog Wash. This coming Saturday, from noon to 3pm, people are welcome to bring their pooches to Medaille College’s Main Building at 18 Agassiz Circle, for a free dog wash.

Washing your own dog can be a dirty business, which is why you’re going to want to take advantage of this free dog washing event. According to those at the the Vet Tech Club, “The event is an annual rite of passage for veterinary technology students at this private, 2,200-student college.”

The dog wash allows the Vet Tech students to get up close and familiar with a wide variety of dogs, while interacting with them in person. The result is a hands on approach for the students, and clean dogs for caring owners.

Free Dog Wash

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Noon to 3pm

The Vet Tech Club Dog Wash runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Medaille College’s Main Building at 18 Agassiz Circle, the center-point of the Nickel City campus located at the intersection of the Scajaquada Expressway, the Humboldt Parkway and Parkside Avenue.

Lead image: o0o0xmods0o0o

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments