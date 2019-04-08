Mayor Brown announces updates on four significant roadwork infrastructure projects.

Mayor Byron Brown has announced that infrastructure improvements for a number of crucial commercial thoroughfares have received funding. It starts with $3.48 million in additional funding for Phase Two of the Allen Street Complete project, which is part of the City’s 4-year capital plan for highway funds. This is welcome news for a project that is long overdue – the first phase of the project is not only fully funded, but is now underway.
Allen Street Complete Phase Two is currently in design, with construction anticipated to start in summer 2020.
“Allen Street is one of downtown’s busiest and best-known streets. Its redesign will be a welcome improvement for long-time Allentown residents and businesses, while also accommodating the increased activity fueled by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and spin-off development, which is putting an increased focus on Allen Street. I’m pleased to say the project is progressing well,” Mayor Brown said. “With those funds secured, we can move into the second half of this project and finish this critical project for the Allentown neighborhood,” Mayor Brown said.
“The first phase of the project kicked-off in March with installation of a new 24-inch water main beginning at the Main Street end, progressing toward Delaware Avenue. Sewer replacement is expected to start shortly and will similarly be installed from Main to Delaware. When the sewer and water work is completed, the full street reconstruction will follow,” said Michael J. Finn, P.E., the City’s Acting Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets (learn more about the project).
“This infrastructure enhancement project will better serve Allentown’s active and unique commercial and residential neighborhood,” said Congressman Brain Higgins. “Design features improve traffic flow, boost walkability and connect the community with the growing Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.”
“Making this already vibrant Allen Streets neighborhood more pedestrian-friendly – with new sidewalks, lighting upgrades, improved street pavement and crosswalk enhancements – is just one example of our investments in walkable city centers throughout New York State,” said Empire State Development President & CEO Howard Zemsky.
Mayor Brown encouraged stakeholders to monitor daily updates on the project website: allenstreetcomplete.com.
In other street infrastructure news, Mayor Brown has announced that the complete transformation of Northland Avenue, between Grider Street and Fillmore Avenue will soon move into its final phase. The Northland Avenue project coincides with the opening of the 35-acre Northland training and jobs campus. Altogether, the $5.7 million Northland Avenue Streetscape project will help to create a safe, walkable neighborhood for residents, visitors, and workers. As the icing on the cake, a one-acre greenspace will be created at 577 Northland Avenue, with landscaping, public art, and various other features that will transform the formerly vacant industrial land into a vibrant park setting. Other infrastructure work underway includes the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Northland and Schauf avenues. Completed work includes all new water and sewer lines, street paving, new curbs and sidewalks, and LED streetlights.
Mayor Brown reminded us that, in 2019, the fourth phase of downtown Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street will see the replacement of NFTA Metro Rail track and rail, in coordination with improvements scheduled for the DL&W Terminal. The Lower Main Phase got underway in 2018 with the fourth phase of downtown Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street Project (between Exchange and Scott Streets.
The project, to return vehicular traffic to lower Main Street, is slated for completion in 2021 – it’s part of the $22.5 million Cars Sharing Main Street Initiative.
And finally, onto Niagara Street, where the Third Phase of the $10.7 Million Niagara Streetscape Project is underway. This phase sees a full street redo from Hampshire Street to the bridge over Scajaquada Creek, as well as Busti Avenue from Columbus Parkway to Niagara Street, and on Robert Rich Way from the West Ferry Lift Bridge to Niagara Street.
The project will incorporate:
- Responsible storm water management
- Plantings
- Green infrastructure
- Exposed glass-aggregate sidewalk areas
- Wayfinding
- Educational signage
- Public art
- Installation of granite pavers along Robert Rich Way. The pavers will be engraved with significant dates and people related to the history of the Network to Freedom site in Broderick Park.
Started in 2018, this phase is scheduled for completion in 2020.
