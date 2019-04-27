Marble: A Drag Brunch fundraiser for Exist – A Buffalo Pride Festival

On Sunday, April 28, you are invited to attend the first ever drag brunch at Marble + Rye, in support of the Exist: A Buffalo Pride Festival. This is a big deal for the festival, which aims to become one of the biggest and most colorful LGBTQ flags waved in Buffalo.
“It’s a drag brunch with two seatings,” said illustrator, designer and EXIST Festival founder Mickey Harmon. “There is a 12pm seating and a 2pm seating, with food prepared by Butter Block, cocktails by Marble + Rye, and coffee with Remedy House. There will be four performers with two sets during the event.”
This is one of a few special fundraising events that will be orchestrated leading up to the festival. “We will be doing three more fundraisers through the month of May,” noted Harmon. “Starting next week Thursday at Angelica Tea Room. The two last fundraisers will be released as we get closer to the dates.”
What’s not to like about this fun-filled brunch? It’s a mash-up of Sunday morning cocktails, drag queens, and delicious food, all served up in a splashy atmosphere with good friends for a good cause. Sign me up!
Marble: A Drag Brunch Fundraiser
Sunday, April 28, 2019
12 PM – 4 PM
Marble + Rye | 112 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
Other Fundraisers:
Angelica: A Live Art Fundraiser
Community: A Live Art Fundraiser