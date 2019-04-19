KeyBank opening new East Side branch in former Rite Aid location

KeyBank, a Fortune 500 company with Regional Headquarters in Buffalo, N.Y., is making a stronger commitment to the city’s East Side by opening a new branch at 752 East Delavan Avenue (corner of Grider). KeyBank is in the process of turning lemons into lemonade by retrofitting a defunct Rite Aid location. According to KeyBank officials, the renovation work on this location will be akin to the state-0f-the-art build-outs seen previously at 250 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Once open, the KeyBank Plus Check Cashing Branch will feature a drive- up teller and ATM access along with on-site parking.

“KeyBank’s new East Delavan Branch will add to the tremendous, transformative growth that is happening in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood and on Buffalo’s East Side,” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank Regional Executive and Buffalo Market President. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming our neighbors to this new branch, being part of this community and helping it thrive in an even more impactful way.”

By investing in this new location, KeyBank is honoring its commitment to open in a low-to-moderate income (LMI) census tract in Buffalo. This commitment came about after KeyCorp’s acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group in 2016 – the project is part of KeyBank’s five year, $16.5 Billion National Community Benefits Plan. This is a direct response to the community’s concerns about the lack of branches, specifically pertaining to LMI populations.

KeyBank is also strengthening its commitment to the East Side by working with community partners to offer programming outside of normal bank hours, which will focus on financial wellness, budgeting, saving, and home ownership.