KegWorks turns 21

Most CEOs get excited when their business turns 20, or 25. For KegWorks owner David Rivers, he held off on celebrating the 20 year mark in anticipation of the even bigger 21 milestone. “We’re finally legal!” said Rivers [laughing]. “We’re celebrating this year because we’re finally legal – in our industry, that’s a big deal.”
KegWorks, a company based in Buffalo that ships bar-related merchandise all over the world, got its start in Downtown Buffalo over two decades ago. From there, they expanded to 1460 Military Road, where they supersized their retail, and added a shipping warehouse. Over the years, they added a plethora of new components to their sales repertoire, including manufacturing bar foot rails. Eventually they dropped their retail component to concentrate on their growing shipping arm.
Rivers is looking forward to slowly expanding his business, by tightening up the supply chain.
I caught up with Rivers this morning, as he was preparing to celebrate the big day. Before talking about the staff’s brewery touring plans for the afternoon, I wanted to know what Rivers’ thoughts were pertaining to the next 20 years in business. He explained that he wasn’t looking to expand the product lines as much as the types of different styles and finishes. For example, polished brass brackets were once really popular. Then everyone wanted stainless steel. Now it’s back to polished brass again. For Rivers, it comes down to offering customers a variety of options per his best selling items, not necessarily looking for new products.
Rivers also said that he wanted Buffalonians to know that if they order any products from KegWorks, they can pick pick them up at the company’s 1460 Military Road warehouse, where they save on shipping costs in many instances. The company’s website is able to geocode local customers, which provides an option for local pick-up. “It’s been very successful with our local customers,” Rivers told me. “We get a lot of regulars doing this.”
At 11am this morning KegWorks employees will be heading out to lunch, before touring some of the breweries around town. “All of our employees were instructed to take Ubers to work today,” said Rivers. “We’re going to party like we’re turning 21.”
Rivers and his KegWorks staff will also be partying like its 1999, which is pretty much the year they first opened in downtown Buffalo – now that’s a solid run for a company that prides itself as the innovator of selling draft beer dispensing equipment online. Today, the sky is the limit when it comes to KegWorks’ bar-related offerings, which can readily be seen.
Lead image courtesy KegWorks