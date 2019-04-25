Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Sri Lanka @ Niagara Square

More than ever, it’s time to come together to show our support, our love, our sympathy, and our resilience for humankind, in the face of those who might tear our world to pieces.

On Friday, April 26, from 5pm to 6pm, all WNYers are invited to attend a vigil at Niagara Square*, to show that our thoughts and prayers are with those in Sri Lanka.

“The tragedy is terrible: the death toll stands at 359 today, with more than 500 injured; 3 churches and 4 hotels attacked simultaneously. Furthermore, 3 police officers were killed in a suicide bomb, when they entered the house of a suicide bomber later that day (Easter). May 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the end of the civil war.” – WNY Peace Center

We stand in love and prayerful concern for the many devastated by recent losses and continuing terror, and work for a world of peace, nonviolence, and healing.

The vigil is being organized by the WNY Peace Center, with the Interfaith Peace Network, Tasneem Hamead, and the Muslim Women’s Council of UB. Cosponsors also include Lincoln United Methodist Church, Pax Christi of WNY. PeaceJam Buffalo, Riverside Salem UCC/DC Environmental Cottage, Ss Columba-Brigid Parish, and St. Joseph’s University Parish Social Justice Committee.

Facebook event page



wnypeace.org

*In case of rain, meet at Buffalo City Hall Steps – rain is predicted both before and after the vigil time, though (currently) not during

Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoons presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.