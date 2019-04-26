Infilling: East Delavan Mixed-Use

The fundraising event will take place April 27th, 2019 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St, Buffalo, New York 14203, from 7 pm-11 pm. Doors open at 7 pm and admission is $15. Tickets available at www.townballroom.com

“When kids on the spectrum turn 18, they’re cut-off from creative arts services.” Remarked Max Muscato, Founder of Rock Autism, “There’s nowhere for them to go. Rock Autism strives to be a shining spotlight on autism and raising funds to develop, support and grow local music, film, arts and technology programs that serve youth people on the spectrum.”

Rock Autism’s mission is to raise awareness and empower a new generation living on the autism spectrum. Max Muscato, whose brother was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, knows firsthand the grim reality youth living with autism face.

Big Eyed Phish – Dave Matthews Tribute Band hits the stage April 27th to headline “Sensu Music presents A Rock Autism Benefit.” The 7-piece jam band is the only full 7-piece Dave Matthews tribute in the country. This band will leave people saying, “I feel like I just left a live Dave Matthews show.” Stated Gabe Bialkowski, Founder and CEO of Sensu Music. Rock Autism celebrates Autism Awareness Month with local recording artists: Max Muscato Ft. Sonny Muscato, Steve Balesteri is a singer/songwriter from Buffalo, NY. Other activities will be a 50/50 raffles, silent auction, Rock Autism merchandise, and EBC Sonnyboi on Tap!

Rock Autism partnerships include People Inc., Hodgson & Russ Attorneys, Town Ballroom, 103.3 The Edge and Ellicottville Brewing Company. The Edge’s James Kurdziel will MC the night and Ellicottville Brewing Company’s Sonnyboi IPA will be on tap. Sonnyboi IPA was brewed to benefit Rock Autism.

Rock Autism Multimedia Vocational programs provide employability skills in computer science and the creative arts, including music, film, and design. Youth on the spectrum will be introduced to an apprentice level craft that will lead to a career in their given field of interest, keeping them on track for a productive, healthy life. Rock Autism creates a future where individuals living with autism have access to programs necessary to gain employment and integrate into society.

Rock Autism and our partners are pioneers of cutting-edge multimedia programming for youth with autism. The creative vocational workshops give individuals living with autism access to industry-level technology to grow skills in music composition, film animation, photography, art, and graphic design and video game development. Rock Autism’s first two programs, music composition, and film animation have made a major impact in the Buffalo autism community. The Multimedia Vocational Programs provide an inclusive learning environment in partnership with The Autism Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Arts Center. Oishei Children’s helps Rock Autism reach families and connects students to our program. Rock Autism is currently expanding in People Inc.

