Infilling: Canisius Area Projects Advance

More infill is coming to an area south of Canisius College. Architect Seth Amman of Arch&Type is moving forward with a four-unit apartment building at the southwest corner of Northland and Waverly while Severyn Development is proposing two multi-family properties for vacant lots on nearby Lafayette Avenue.

Amman’s project includes four apartments including an ADA-accessible unit and work/live unit at the front of the building. The project will include geothermal heating and cooling and large windows for natural light. According to Amman’s application to the Zoning Board, the front peak of the roof will feature arts panels to “contribute to the urban fabric while creating a dynamic sense of place in the Cold Springs neighborhood.”

Four-unit apartment building, left. Single-family residence, right.

Amman needs a variance to construct a multi-family property on the lot. He is also proposing a single-family residence next door to the building. That project does not need a variance.

1017 and 1021 Lafayette floorplans.

To the west, Severyn Development is proposing two, four-unit residential structures on two side-by-side vacant lots. The structures are planned for 1017 and 1021 Lafayette Avenue and include two, front and back, two-story units with two bedrooms each and two one-bedroom apartments garden level apartments.

1016 Lafayette, left. 1017 and 1021 Lafayette, right.

The design of the buildings is similar to a project Severyn is now constructing across the street at 1016 Lafayette. That project includes a two-family main building and rear carriage house.

Linking the two development nodes is the former Record Theater complex that a group led by Jason Yots is proposing to renovate for a mix of uses.

