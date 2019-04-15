When Paul Blake of Can You Dig It, Inc. first announced that he was helping to coordinate the inaugural South Buffalo Porchfest, he had no idea that the response would be so overwhelming. In a mere month’s time, since first announcing the effort, South Buffalo bands and homeowners have undoubtedly embraced the new festival.
“Things have really taken off,” said Blake. “We currently have just shy of 60 bands/porches. I am hoping to get a few more bands to balance things out a bit, but feel like we are in good shape. We are closing off registration in about 3 weeks. It would not be out of the question for us to finish with 70+ bands. Not bad for a first year festival being held the same day as East Aurora music fest.”
Along with an incredible initial response from South Buffalo residents, the Porchfest team has come up with a new logo to represent the inaugural effort. They have also put together a map of the porches, and a list of the performers.
Blake is hoping to hit the 70+ mark in the next two weeks, which is pretty mind boggling for an initial attempt. Once again, if you have a band that wants to play, click here. And if you are a homeowner that would like to volunteer a porch to host a band, click here.
South Buffalo Porchfest is Saturday, June 8, between 1:00pm and 5:00 pm.
The cut-off date for registration will be April 30.
Moving forward, you can follow the latest news on the event on Facebook.
If you have any questions, please email: SBPorchfest@gmail.com