In Between The Middle: A #notwhite collective exhibition

#notwhite collective is a group of 14 women artists elevating the stories of the others. Those who do not fit neatly in the consensus boxes, neatly in cultural categories.
Art advocate and Buffalo expat Tina Dillman first tuned me into the #notwhite collective, after she moved to the collective’s hometown of Pittsburgh.
“I had heard about this collective through the arts community, saw one of their billboards, while driving around Pittsburgh, and have been fortunate enough to meet a couple of the members,” said Dillman. “Each time, being more impressed by their spirit and being and commitment to the work that they do, because like most people they’re all wearing multiple hats. Through an array of creative means, the Not White Collective, a group of 14 female identified artists based in Pittsburgh, asks us to examine the world in which we live in through a non-binary perspective. Not just what it means to be from the middle, but what if we could all co-exist in the gray. Coming from a conglomerate of backgrounds these artists are contexualizing those difficult subjects in a manner that is empowering and uplifting. One that gives me hope that yes, we can, we can be humane with one another and ourselves. Especially in Buffalo, we need to be having more conversations about the difficult things and this show could be a great catalyst for that.”
Everyone is welcome to come explore issues of lost and obscured cultural identity in America, with a focus on bettering humanity via discovering past, present, and future paths. Sometimes the best way to problem solve race/societal/identity issues is through artistic means, which is exactly what’s taking place over the course of three day in Buffalo.
Opening Reception: Friday, April 5 from 6-9 p.m.
Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments served
Spoken Word Performances: Saturday, April 6 7-9 p.m.
Performers include Buffalo artists Danielle AJ, Bianca L. McGraw and N’gana, who will be joined by #notwhite collective members: Madame Dolores, HollyHood, Fran Flaherty, Carolina Loyola-Garcia, Liana Maneese, Maritza Mosquera and Sara Tang. The event is open to the public, and ASL interpretation will be provided.
Closing Reception: Friday, June 7 6-9 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments served
In Between The Middle: A #notwhite collective exhibition
All events are free and open to the public
Buen Vivir Gallery for Contemporary Art
148 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, New York 14201