Hot Mama’s celebrates Cinco de Mayo-Derby Day long weekend ft. Cool Mint Juleps and Fire Pickle Eating Contest

These days, Buffalo’s Cinco de Mayo’s festivities are heating up. It was not that long ago that you would be hard pressed to find a Cinco de Mayo event in Buffalo. But as of 2019, it’s all about choosing the events that fit people’s fiery personalities.
One forerunner that has emerged on the Cinco de Mayo scene is Hot Mama’s Canteen – the establishment that hangs its hat on bottling its own brand of hot sauce (HeadStone Heat). That means that it’s especially befitting that Hot Mama’s hosts a series of Cinco de Mayo events that aim to please the most finicky Cinco celebrators (with a little cool Derby Day action thrown in to keep the mounting flames at bay).
All four days, enjoy 2-4-$6 tacos, and $6 jumbo margaritas. Here’s the long weekend line-up:
- It all starts off with Hot Mama’s celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Friday, May 3rd, by featuring the band Wicker Men at 9pm.
- Then, on Saturday, May 4th, it’s all about the Kentucky Derby, with refreshing Mint Juleps, with live music by Ann Philippone from 6p – 8p, before launching into May The 4th Be With You! with The Cinematics, starting at 9pm (A Night with Hughes & Tarantino). Derby race starts at 6:50pm.
- Things start to heat up on Sunday, May 5th with musician Dean Bell from 6pm to 8pm.
- Then it’s onto the grand finale with the 5th Annual Fire Pickle Eating Contest on Monday, May 6th, starting at 7pm. People interested in entering the contest can stop in and sign up leading up to the event. $5 entry fee – winner takes all.
HMC’s Music, Margarita, & Taco Fest!
Friday, May 3 to Monday, May 6 – 2019
NO COVER For All Events
Hot Mama’s Canteen | 12 Military Road | Buffalo, New York 14207
Leading image courtesy Hot Mama’s Canteen