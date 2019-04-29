“Host for the Most” – Local author opens the door to success in the home-share rental business

Have you ever thought about throwing your hat into the Airbnb ring? A lot of people think about it, and more and more people are acting upon it. But it’s not necessarily easy to navigate the waters of room rentals, unless you’re tight with someone who has already done it. That’s why local author Donna Evans-Deyermond decided to take the plunge, to help homeowners adjust to the ins and outs, and ups and downs of Airbnb-type rentals

If you are a prospective host wanting to rent a room, condo, apartment or vacation home, there’s money to be made in the home-share rental business.

According to Evans-Deyermond, the book addresses many of the issues faced by homeowners who want to do Airbnb-type rentals in Buffalo.

“Home-sharing is not just about making a few extra dollars. For homeowners who live in areas where housing is expensive, it’s about making ends meet,” Evans-Deyermond said. “At the very least, the income from a rental can cover expenses on vacation homes so owners don’t have to make a choice between keeping up with maintenance or neglecting the property. Plus, since this business is relatively new and can be controversial, it’s good to go about it in a way that isn’t going to alienate your neighbors, and meets the requirements of any new laws governing home-share rentals in your area.”

Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, Flipkey, and many more web sites offer access to the thousands of travelers who prefer a home-away-from-home over a hotel.

Home share rental is a big business, and it’s getting bigger. Whether you are new to the game, or you’ve already been dabbling in the home-share rental realm, Evans-Deyermond’s newest work will help you to capitalize on your investments, by simply following the rules and using the systems to your advantage. In the end, you want to keep your guests happy and your ratings up, with as few headaches as possible.

Evans-Deyermond is not new to publishing, nor is she new to the home-share rental business, which is why she wants to help others avoid the rental pitfalls before they get in over their heads.

Host for the Most – Donna Evans-Deyermond, shares her insights into the business, plus many of the humorous experiences she and her husband had over the 12 years they rented their vacation home and a guest house in Mexico.

E-versions of Host for the Most are available for $5.99 on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, and UntreedReads.com. Paperbacks are available through UntreedReads.com , Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s web sites, and will be coming soon to local bookstores.