Good Fortunes arrives on Hertel

Author: Laurie Herbert
If you were a fan of the Gourm-Asian Bistro food truck, then you will want to join owner Greg Whitehurst on his latest business pursuit.
Good Fortunes restaurant is one of the newest arrivals on the bustling Hertel Avenue dining scene. Greg started in the food truck business in 2016 and after several seasons opened a take-out & delivery spot on Minnesota Avenue. However, he quickly outgrew that space and has recently landed on Hertel with the opening of Good Fortunes Beer and Wine Restaurant.
It is not often that someone transitions from the limitations of a food truck to a larger brick and mortar establishment, yet Greg has carefully run the numbers and created a business plan to succeed. Greg’s passion for his craft is obvious and he hopes to share his love of food and flavor in his newest venture. “My goal is for you to feel better when you leave.”
Good Fortunes boasts fresh Asian fusion cuisine, featuring items such as an Island Time Burrito, and Chongqing-style wings (see menu). Greg shared that most of his recipes come from his head. He carries a small red notebook with him and is constantly making notes, crossing out items and re-inventing and enhancing his recipes as he goes. Greg makes his own ginger oil for cooking and sells 6+ varieties of sauces in 4-0z and 8-oz sizes.
Upon entering his new spot at 1633 Hertel you are welcomed by a warm casual, bar environment. The bar itself is homey, with dark wood and corrugated aluminum. Etchings of buffalo and fleur-de-lis (Greg has roots in New Orleans) are stenciled across the bar’s surface. Greg and his wife built all the interior bistro tables in their backyard. Greg has added a nine-foot shuffleboard table under the front windows for added fun.
Opposite the bar is the dining area that seats forty. Off to the side is a cozy lounge area with couches and oversized chairs, a chess set and games. This space has been used by book clubs and other small groups as a gathering space. It is also a great place to sit and have a beer. Outdoor patio seating for 10-12 will be available once the temperatures get warmer.
One of the highlights of Good Fortunes is Olivia Boyd who wears many hats as hostess, server, and bartender – her charming personality made our night. Olivia pointed out that great food and care is the perfect recipe for return visits by customers – she is as committed to the success of the restaurant as Greg.
If you drive by too fast you may miss it, so slow down and stop for a unique experience on Hertel.
Good Fortunes Restaurant | 1633 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | 716-725-0619 | Dinner menu | Facebook