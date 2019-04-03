Free event encourages girls to become leaders in tech, entrepreneurship

Author: Charlotte Hsu
At a free event called She Started IT, girls interested in computing, tech and entrepreneurship will get the chance to learn about potential careers and meet women who have founded companies.
The program is open to the public, and is designed for girls in the 6th to 10th grades. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s Central Library at 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo.
Organizers include UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad powered by Techstars and partners across Western New York, with ACV Auctions as a major sponsor.
The schedule of events for the day:
- 10-10:15 a.m.: Introduction and welcome
- 10:15-11:30 a.m.: Video clip from the She Started IT documentary, along with talks by female founders
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Lunch (provided) and a facilitated discussion with female professionals in the tech industry
- 12:30-2 p.m.: Interactive demos and experiences
- Chaperones will be provided by event organizers. Family members may attend, but are not required to do so.
She Started IT is a collaboration between UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad powered by Techstars, ACV Auctions, Ingram Micro, the Allstate Foundation, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Driver Watchdog, The Foundry, Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inspiring Future Engineers, launchTECH, the UB Office of Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, WNY STEM, and the WNY Women’s Foundation.